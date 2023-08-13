Paul R. McDonnell, Jr. known by some of his friends and family as "Bubbles" or "Bubs", 80, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from complications after a lengthy illness. He was born in Lancaster, the son of the late Paul R. Sr. and Almadine (Kibler) McDonnell. Paul celebrated 59 years of marriage with his wife Marie A. (Heiland) McDonnell this past June 27th. His biggest joy was gathering with their family.
He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1962 and worked on the shipping and receiving dock of Central Paper Box from 1962 to 1982. Paul also worked as a custodian for Solanco School District from 1982 to 2007 upon his retirement. He then drove part time for Amish.
He loved to freshwater fish, deer and small game hunt, visit casinos, and celebrate Christmas. Paul cheered for the Eagles and Phillies, he followed NASCAR, and he previously bowled in the Rocky Springs and Strasburg Lanes leagues.
Surviving In addition to wife Marie, are their daughter Melissa "Missie" wife of Jeff Sisco, Lancaster, son Paul "Rob" McDonnell, Quarryville; four grandchildren, Jared Sisco, Lancaster, Desiree McDonnell, Quarryville, Dakota Sisco, Lancaster, and Sabrina McDonnell, Quarryville; and his brother Emanuel "Manny" McDonnell, Lancaster.
Paul's family will greet guests from 6 to 7 PM, followed by a celebration of his life at 7 PM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution to the PA SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
