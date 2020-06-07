Paul R. Hoffman, Sr.

?Paul Richard Hoffman, 85, most recently of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Born December 16, 1934 in Ephrata, PA and a lifelong resident of the surrounding area, he was the eldest son of the late Walter and Vera (Cammauf) Hoffman.
Paul is survived by three children, Paul R. Hoffman Jr., husband of Barbara, Lancaster, PA, Darlene J. Gingrich, wife of Kevin, Ephrata, PA and Michelle L. Hoffman, Lititz, PA.
Paul was known as Paw-Paw by his three grandchildren and three great-grandsons whom he adored: Chad M. Gingrich (husband of Kaity) Philadelphia, PA, Ashley N. Lewis (wife of Tyler) Akron, PA, Jessica A. DiPaolo (wife of Etienne) Ephrata, PA and great-grandsons, Cooper J. Lewis, Cayden P. DiPaolo and Fletcher M. Lewis.
Paul is also survived by a brother, Luke Hoffman (wife of Betty) New Holland, PA and sister, Phyllis Hoffman, Ft. Myers, FL.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 60 years Miriam A. Hoffman (Wenger), son Dennis L. Hoffman, sisters Helen Nolt, Ruth Witmer, Esther Lynch, Sarah Kurtz and brother John Hoffman.
Paul worked as a mason for over 52 years with Charles W. Weaver Masonry, Inc. before retiring at the age of 72.
Paul was a sports enthusiast...Loving all the Philadelphia sports teams. As a player and coach/manager for several softball teams in the Ephrata/Lititz areas, Paul would often tell stories of the players who impacted his life through their shared passion and sportsmanship.
Paul was a faithful, gentle, hardworking husband, father, and grandfather who treated everyone he came in contact with love and dignity. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Paul continued to be positive and thankful for all of God's blessings even during most difficult times.
The family would like to thank the workers of Lancashire Hall and his church family at Lititz Mennonite Church for their care, love and support through the years.
Interment will be at the family's discretion in a private service at Metzler's Mennonite Church, Ephrata, PA. A memorial service celebrating Paul's life is planned for the near future.
