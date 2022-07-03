Paul R. Hess, 83, of Lancaster, passed away June 25, 2022. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Mary M. (Messina) Hess. He shared 38 years of marriage with Kathleen A. Hess until her passing in August 2021.
Paul will be remembered for his more than 30 dedicated years with Yellow Freight. A true trucker, he enjoyed tinkering on trucks and CB radios. He and Kathleen could frequently be found shopping at Roots or Green Dragon and playing Pinochle. His family cherishes memories made with Paul when they were bowling, fishing and boating.
He is survived by his children, Brian C. Hess, and Jennifer L. Hess; stepsons, Anthony Salveggi and Benjamin Feld; grandchildren, Clara, Erik, Amber, and Jessica; a great grandson, AJ; siblings, Anna Mosser and Ronald Hess, husband of Karen; and his nieces and nephews: Dianna Newkirk, Amanda Hess, Melissa Lyman (Erik), Darren Bollinger and Zachary Newkirk.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
