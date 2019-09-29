Paul R. Hassler, 63, of Lancaster and formerly of Denver, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late James P. and Ada Brown Hassler.
Paul had worked for many years as a loader and recycler for Goods Disposal Service. He had also worked at Tyson Foods in the past.
He loved to hunt, and enjoyed going to Green Dragon, tractor pulls and the Rough and Tumble Museum. He loved the community he grew up attending the Ephrata, Denver and Reamstown fairs.
Paul was a member of Ephrata United Zion Church.
He is survived by his sister, Miriam Boyer of New York, his niece Mary, nephew Dan, and nephew George Burkholder of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Burkholder.
Friends are invited to attend Paul's Memorial Service on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1PM at Ephrata United Zion Church, 408 E. Fulton St., Ephrata, PA 17522 with Pastors Melvin Host and Jay Showalter officiating. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com