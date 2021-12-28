Paul R. Groff, 72, of Stevens, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Harold W. and Mary Jane (Gentzler) Groff and was the husband of Laverne N. (Seibel) Groff with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
He was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church (Biblical Mennonite Alliance), Narvon. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, fishing, and spending time with his grandsons and siblings.
Paul worked as a truck driver for Keystone Mills for 37 years.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by a son, Brian L., husband of Jamie L. (Horst) Groff of Denver; 2 grandsons, Skylar Horst and Karson Groff; 5 siblings, Richard G., husband of Mildred (Myer) Groff of Lititz, Martha Jane, wife of Richard S. Burkholder of Stevens, Donald E., husband of Arlene (Nolt) Groff of Stevens, Kenneth D., husband of Irene (Gehman) Groff of Myerstown, and Marvin R., husband of Anna L. (Gehman) Groff of Stevens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Harold, Jr., Robert L., and Larry L. Groff.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Friday, December 31st, from 9 to 10 AM at the Martindale Mennonite (Brick) Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in the Martindale Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
