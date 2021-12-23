Paul R. Funk III, 59, of Dover passed away on December 19th, 2021. He was born in Lancaster to the late Paul, Jr., and Dorothy Fryberger Funk.
Paul was an outdoorsman who was active in hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed repairing bicycles, watching tv and western movies. Paul was a truck driver and most recently worked with J.B. Hunt. He was also a lifetime member of the Lancaster County CB Radio Club. Paul was a faithful member of Carlisle Evangelical Free Church.
Paul leaves behind his wife of twenty years, Kim Barrett Funk of Dover and formerly of Columbia; seven children, Jason Funk (Julie) of Susquehanna, Heather Funk of Mahoney City, Crystal Sweigart of New Cumberland, Paul R. Funk IV (Danielle) of Adamstown, Brandon Funk (Amanda) of Adamstown, Todd Odenwalt (Lisa) of Lancaster, Amanda Nearhoof (Josh) of Dalmatia; ten grandchildren, Jasmine, Jason, Jr., Bryce, Breanna, Kaylee, Cora, Paxton, Morgan, Ash, and Caylee; two brothers, Donald Funk (Pam) and Nelson Funk (Joy) both of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Susan Sager and Willie Funk; one grandchild, Jacob Sweigart.
Visitation for Paul will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. A celebration of Paul’s life will follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.