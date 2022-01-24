Paul R. “Dick” Peters, 76, of Lancaster, was called home to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Born in Temple, TX he was the son of the late Paul E. and Mildred (Brosey) Peters. Dick was the loving husband of Jean Ann (Steinman) Peters and they celebrated 55 years of marriage this past December.
Dick graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and later entered the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania. He was employed by the R. R. Donnelley Printing Co. in Lancaster for 46 years. Throughout his 76 years, he enjoyed fishing, traveling, reading and, most importantly, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Mountville.
The last eight years of Dick’s life were spent as a resident of the Mennonite Home, and the family would like to thank the staff for their compassionate care and support over those years.
Along with his wife, Jean, Dick is survived by two children, Lori Garzelloni of North Carolina, and Craig Peters and his wife Amy of Wisconsin, as well as his granddaughters, Isabella and Olivia Garzelloni. Also surviving are two sisters, Linda Peters of Lancaster and Cathy Swart of Florida, and three brothers, Jeffrey (Shari), Gregory (Ginny) and Robert Peters (Lisa), all of Lancaster.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. For the protection of everyone, all guests are asked to wear masks. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dick’s memory may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 100 West Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com