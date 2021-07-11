Paul R. Candy, 70, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 7th 2021 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community. Born and raised in Tyrone, PA. He was the son of the late Harold & Gladys (Carpenter) Candy. Paul married his high school sweetheart, Deborah A. (Thomas) Candy and just celebrated 48 years of marriage.
He loved football and played for Tyrone Area High School. He studied sheet metal fabrication at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster. He moved to Lancaster after college taking a job for Harry A. Ressler of Mountville. Later becoming a superintendent at The Farfield Company of Lititz, for over 25 years.
He was a faithful member of Salem United Methodist church in Manheim. He served as a trustee, transported the elderly and disabled to and from church as well as was active in Sunday school class. He was a kind, generous and caring man. He also was a member of the Manheim Lions Club. He enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting.
Surviving in addition to his wife Deborah are two children. His son, Chad R., husband of Shelley Candy of Bainbridge, and his favorite daughter, Anisa Candy, of Manheim engaged to Josh Leiphart, of Wrightsville, and two grandsons, Bradley and Benjamin Candy of Bainbridge.
To send the family condolences please visit www.BuchFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Salem United Methodist in Manheim. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.