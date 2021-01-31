Paul Phillip Shank, "Silver" 85, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Hershey and Mount Joy, passed away after a 3-year battle with cancer, on January 26, 2021. He was born August 17, 1935 in Saginaw, York County. He was the son of the late Edna and Glen Shank, Sr.
Paul retired from Spanglers Flour Mill and Hershey Entertainments.
Paul was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. He also enjoyed country music and taking long drives with his wife Pat. Most of all he enjoyed buffets and his passion for sweets.
Paul is survived by son, Michael A. (Karen) of Mount Joy; daughter, Deborah A. (companion Dawn) of Johnstown; son, David M. (Tina) of Mount Joy and son, Jeffrey S. (Michele) of Hershey; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother and four sisters as well as many nieces, nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia E. Shank and son, Leonard P. Shank and two brothers.
A private interment will take place at the Hershey Cemetery.
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey is handling the arrangements.
