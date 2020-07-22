Paul "P.K." Flory

Paul Kenneth Flory (PK), 39, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday July 14, 2020. Born in Lititz he was the son of Kenneth Flory and the late Elizabeth (Christopher) Flory.
PK was a member of Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians in Lititz. PK worked as the manager of Flory Distributing. He was a member of the American Legion Post #56, where he was the captain of the Landshark Pool Team. PK was also a member of the Lititz VFW Post #1463.
In his free time PK enjoyed working on and driving his muscle cars. PK also had a passion for Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He would take trips with family and friends to their cabin in Sullivan County, where he could spend his days hunting and fishing. PK adored his pets HellPit and HellCat.
PK loved his mother deeply, and cherished her memory when she passed away in 2008. PK will be remembered for his big heart and kind spirit. He will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives he touched.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Service details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in Paul's name to the Lititz Borough Police Department, 7 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com