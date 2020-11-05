Paul O. King, Jr., 90, formerly of Mountville, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. He was the husband of the late Mary J. King to whom he was married for 65 years before she passed away in 2019. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Paul O., Sr. and Esther Weller King.
He was a systems operator, having worked for PPL for 43 years before his retirement in 1992. Paul was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he was an usher and sang in the senior choir. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict, having seen combat and was a Fort Observer with the 424th Artillery Regiment. Paul was also a member of the Lancaster Flying Club, having had his pilot's license for 20 years and he enjoyed traveling.
He is survived by one daughter: Lynn D. (Charles F.) Kopf, Sun City West, AZ. One son: Craig D. (Linda K.) King, Ephrata. Two granddaughters: Joy B. (Drew) Scally and Michelle L. (Colby) Vickers. Six great-grandchildren. Two brothers: Donald (Barb) King and Jim King. One sister: Betty (Fred) Heisey.
The Family would like to thank Ephrata Manor for the excellent care that was given to Mr. King during his time there.
The Drive-Thru Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. followed by interment and a graveside service with Pastor Keith C. Irvine, officiating at Mountville Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
