Paul N. Zimmerman, 68, of Ephrata, passed away on November 29, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Myerstown, PA, he was the son of the late Paul Z. and Anna (Nolt) Zimmerman.
He was the loving husband of Arlene S. (Martin), to whom he was married for forty-eight loving years of marriage.
Paul was a member of South Hinkletown Mennonite Church. He was employed by Martin Limestone/New Enterprise Stone & Lime for 49 years as an equipment operator. He enjoyed taking care of the gym rentals for thirty-one years at Ephrata Mennonite School. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, helping his children and grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his wife: Arlene S. (Martin) Zimmerman of Ephrata, children: Marlin R. husband of Kathleen N. (Good) Zimmerman of New Holland, Glenda J. wife of Andrew B. Hoover of East Earl, Gary L. husband of Amy S. (Zimmerman) Zimmerman of Stevens, fourteen grandchildren and siblings: Mary Ella wife of Alvin Zimmerman of Alburn, NY, Irvin husband of Arlene Zimmerman of Savannah, NY, Edwin husband of Erma Zimmerman of Myerstown, Leon husband of Dawn Zimmerman of Myerstown and Leroy husband of Tracy Zimmerman of Hopeland.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:30 AM at South Hinkletown Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference), 575 Farmersville Road, New Holland PA 17557, with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Martindale Reception Center. Burial will be held in the adjoining church cemetery.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
