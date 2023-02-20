Paul N. Burkholder, 95, of Leola, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his home following a decline in health.
He was born in Upper Leacock Township to the late Samuel R. and Anna Mary (Nolt) Burkholder and was the husband of the late Frances R. Burkholder who passed away June 27, 2015.
Paul was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference, Leola. He was a farmer in his younger years and later in life until retirement, he owned and operated a wood working shop.
He is survived by his six children, John Z., husband of Mabel (Hoover) Burkholder of Leola, Emma Z. Burkholder at home, Anna Mary Burkholder at home, Ella Z., wife of Enos Hoover of Shippensburg, Ruth Z., wife of Lester Martin of Curtiss, WI, Ina Z., wife of Norman Hoover of Owen, WI; 22 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; 10 step grandchildren and 25 step great-grandchildren; a sister, Sarah Brubacher; a brother, Elmer, husband of Mary Burkholder; two sisters-in-law, Annetta Burkholder and Emma Burkholder.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four infant children, Amos, Norman, Elam and Annetta Burkholder; six grandchildren; three brothers, Ivan, Leroy and Willis Burkholder; five sisters, Esther, Martha, Anna Mary, Elsie Burkholder and Katie Zimmerman; two brothers-in-law, John Brubacher, John Jacob Zimmerman, a stillborn brother; one step grandchild and four great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 5 to 8 PM, at the late residence, 185 Forest Hill Rd., Leola. An additional viewing will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 9 to 10 AM, at the late residence. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 12:15 PM, from the late residence, with further services at 1 PM, from the Groffdale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference, 90 Groffdale Church Rd., Leola, with Bishops Alvin Hoover, Ammon Burkholder and Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
