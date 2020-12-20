Paul "Mutt" R. Geschwindt, 91, of Reamstown, passed away Sat., Dec. 12, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Shoemakersville, he was the son of the late Robert B. & Edna Ruth (Seman) Geschwindt and the husband of 40 years to Grace E. (Eckert) Geschwindt.
Paul was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army; he served in the Korean War and worked as an artillery repairman. He was a machinist for Joy Environmental in Honey Brook until he retired in 1996. As an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Adamstown, Mutt served on the Property Committee and he was an organist. He loved to tinker, he enjoyed his model train set and helping his step grandsons build derby cars. He enjoyed regular walks through Reamstown; Mutt knew everyone, and everyone knew Mutt.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by five stepchildren, James Garland of Ephrata, Philip Garland of Lancaster, Timothy (Lisa) Garland of Cockeysville, MD, Christopher (Tamra) Garland of Reinholds, and Jennifer (Gregg) Clark of Acworth, GA; eleven step-grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren, and extended family, Phyllis Shelby. Paul was predeceased by a sister, Leona Leiby and step daughter in-law, Lisa Garland (wife of James).
Services are private. His final resting place is Fairview Cemetery at Belleman's Church, Centre Twp., Berks Co.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 385, Adamstown, PA 19501.