Paul Musser Gingrich, age 90, passed away April 30, 2020 in Goshen, Indiana of natural causes. He was born November 25, 1929 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Mary (Musser) Gingrich. He married Ann Gish Keener August 11, 1951. She passed away on January 18, 2013.
He is survived by five children and spouses: Larry P. (Sheila Kline) Gingrich of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania; J. Robert (Joyce) Hooley-Gingrich of Waynesville, North Carolina; Jon "Jud" (Rita) Gingrich of Goshen, Indiana; Michael L. (Bonnie) Gingrich of Elkhart, Indiana; and, Lynda (Brent) Troyer of South Bend, Indiana; a son-in-law, Tim (Candy) Cleary of Williamsburg, Virginia; a daughter-in-law, Pam Dintaman of Arizona; two sisters, Mary E. Gingrich of Lititz, Pennsylvania; Martha (Paul) Sangree of Lancaster and one brother, James (Joan) Gingrich of Lititz, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Gingrich Cleary, August 9, 1992 and a brother, John Gingrich.
Paul received his BA from Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia in 1952. He and Ann served as missionaries to Ethiopia from 1954 - 1969. He remained close to many Ethiopian friends over the rest of his lifetime. In 1970 he received his M.Div. from Goshen College Biblical Seminary, Goshen, Indiana. From 1970-79, he worked at Goshen College as Director of Church Relations, SST leader in Belize, and Campus Pastor. From 1980-94 he served as the President of Mennonite Board of Missions in Elkhart, Indiana. Paul and Ann were recognized by Eastern Mennonite University and Seminary with the 1993 "Distinguished Service Award" in recognition of their lifetime of service.
He was a member of the Assembly, Belmont and College Mennonite Churches in Goshen and Elkhart, Indiana. Paul was well known as a visionary Mennonite Church leader who exemplified a life of commitment and service to others.
A Memorial Gathering for Paul will be at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Mennonite Mission Network, P.O. Box 370, Elkhart, IN 46515-0370
