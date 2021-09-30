A Giant is now in the sky
Paul Mendenhall, 74, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Quarryville, passed away on Sept. 20, 2021 after battling cancer for two years. He was the son of George and Dorothy Mendenhall.
Paul graduated from Coatesville HS, served as a cook in the Army in Vietnam, and worked for many years at Lukens Steel and Willow Valley Resort. After moving to Florida in 2001, Paul continued to work part time in various settings.
Paul had a down to earth manner and a strong work ethic that he demonstrated by continuing to work, even after retiring twice. He loved Motown music, people watching, and spending time at Legion #347 in Lady Lake and with his loving partner, Janet Farrar. He also made the best Chicken Pot Pie in the whole world. He was excited to be a "Poppy" and conquered technology to see his granddaughters. Paul enjoyed cheering for the Phillies. He loved his furry dog companion, Coal.
He is survived, in addition to his partner Janet, by one son, Darin Mendenhall and wife Hollie of Mountville, two granddaughters, Kara and Kacie, his daughter-in-law, Tricia Mendenhall, his sisters, Robin Quay of Coatesville and Dawn Walter of East Freedom, PA and five nieces. He was predeceased by his son, Derrick Mendenhall and his sister, Bonnie McWilliams.
Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Legion Post #347 or Wreaths Across America in his honor.