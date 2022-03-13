Paul Mattson, Sr., 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 2, 2022. He was a wonderful example of a gentle, loving servant and follower of God for all. His marriage of 60+ years to Darlene, the love of his life, was a great model for others, especially his son, Paul (Alyssa), daughter Pam (Jim Wegert), and all six of their grandchildren.
His calm demeanor came from his faith and trust in God. His prayer for all was that they seek and find the same peace. Serving others, enjoying time with his grandkids, watching Kansas Basketball and other sporting events were his favorite pastimes. He was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas, before he went to Iowa State University to study Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, play varsity tennis, and participate in Army ROTC. He greatly enjoyed his friendships at his fraternity - Farmhouse Fraternity.
He and his family lived in the Chicago area, Pekin, Illinois, and then moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1976. He was always active in his churches and served with Gideons International since 1984. He was involved for many years in leadership positions, including President of the Lancaster Central Camp of Gideons. He worked at Continental Grain Company as a Regional Credit Manager for nearly 30 years.
Paul and Darlene have been residents of Brethren Village in Lititz, PA, for the last nine years. They have appreciated the staff and support they have received.
Memorial services will be at Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, on April 9th at 2:00 PM.
Donations in memoriam can be made to Gideons International. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
