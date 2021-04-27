Paul Martin Sands, 92, of rural Roaring Spring, died Sunday. He was born in Smoketown, Lancaster County, son of the late William and Emma (Brooks) Sands. Surviving are his wife, Helen Mae (Ranck); three children: Kenneth and Carl Sands and Karen Lytle; three siblings: Martha Miller, Rose Good and William Sands. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Sands; and four siblings: Elma Stoltzfus, and Amos, John and Richard Sands. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Grace Bible Church, Hollidaysburg. Arrangements are by John K. Bolger Funeral Home, Martinsburg.
