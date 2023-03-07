Paul Mark Gingerich, 88, of New Holland, PA, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. Paul was born July 2, 1934, in Turner, MI, to the late Eli and Wilma (Eichorn) Gingerich. He married Arlene Byler on August 6, 1960, at Pigeon River Mennonite Church in Pigeon, MI. They shared sixty-two years of marriage. Paul is survived by his wife, Arlene, and their children: Wilma (David) Bolt of Pendleton, SC, Janet (John) Esh of New Holland, PA, Roger (Veronica) Gingerich of Narvon, PA, Harvey Bland, Port Hope, MI, and Ivan Gingerich, Bad Axe, MI. He had thirteen grandchildren: Melissa (Ryan) Seibert, Nathan (Caroline) Bolt, Jesse (Ashley) Bland, Chris (Stacie) Esh, Stephanie (Tyler) Burkett, Hannah (Nate) Johnson, Bryan Bland, Hope Gingerich, Shania Gingerich, Evan (Nancy) Esh, Danny Gingerich, Elliot Esh, and Josh Gingerich. Paul had thirteen great-grandchildren: Trinady, Eli, Oliver, Damien, Runa, Owen, Ellieanna, Margaret, Conrad, Xana, Malachi, Hollis, and Vera. Also surviving is a sister: Mabel (Boyd) Knicely.
Through the years, Paul worked as a farmer, dairy tester, and mechanic. For most of his adult life, he was employed at Bay Medical Center in Bay City, MI, as a Paramedic and later in Special Diagnostic Testing. He especially enjoyed his gun collection, deer hunting, tractors, camping, traveling (to forty-eight states), McDonald's sausage egg McMuffins, Mtn Dew, ice cream, animals (especially horses), babies, and little children.
Paul loved the Lord. In Michigan, he served as a Sunday School teacher at Fairhaven and Pigeon River Church and was a member of the Huron County Gideons for many years.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a sister Marigrace (Gilbert) Shue.
A memorial service will be held at Meadville Mennonite Church, 5726 Meadville Rd., Gap, PA, on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. A memorial service will also be held at Pigeon River Mennonite Church, Pigeon, MI, on June 25; a time will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huron County Gideons, P.O. Box 31, Pigeon, MI 48755. To leave an online condolence, please visit Paul's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com