Paul M. Zimmerman, 92, of Lititz, passed into the presence of Jesus on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.
Born in Frogtown, PA, he was the son of the late Harry H. and Mary M. (Martin) Zimmerman. Paul was the loving husband of Emma Z. (Sensenig) Zimmerman who passed away in 2004.
He will be greatly missed by his seven children; Marlin Ray, husband of Mary S. Zimmerman, Nora Jane, wife of Marlin Martin, Mary Ann, wife of Harvey Fox, Carla Mae, wife of Neal Shirk, Paul Eugene, husband of Brenda H. Zimmerman, Emma Joyce, wife of Gary Sauder, Grace Elaine, wife of Fred High and Tony Rivera whom he considered his son; 34 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three infant sons; three grandsons; one great-grandson; two brothers, Elmer and Martin Zimmerman; three sisters, Edna Martin, Clara Martin and Kathryn Seibel.
Paul enjoyed farming all his life which he did until he was 85, but his greatest passion was being an ambassador for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Even in his final days, he turned many conversations to Jesus and what the Lord had done in his life. One of the highlights of his later years were the many friends he learned to know on "the bench" at Paul B's for whom he often prayed.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Martindale. There will be no public viewing. Interment will take place in Weaverland Frame Mennonite Cemetery.
