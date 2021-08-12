Paul M. Zeiset, 87, of 120 Spring Grove Road, East Earl, died at home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was married 63 years to Leah Zimmerman Zeiset. Born in Churchtown, he was the son of the late John M. and Lydia Martin Zeiset.
Paul was a farmer and a member of the Weaverland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are three sons, Alvin husband of Alta Zimmerman Zeiset of East Earl, Elam husband of Arlene Hoover Zeiset of New Holland, and Paul David husband of Ellen Hoover Zeiset of East Earl; two daughters, Mabel wife of Mahlon Zimmerman of East Earl, and Marian wife of J. Edwin Shirk of Ephrata; 29 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jonas husband of Anna Nolt Zeiset of Narvon, and Ivan husband of Naomi Ringler Zeiset of East Earl; and six sisters, Alta Sauder of Leola, Laura Zimmerman of Ohio, Vera wife of Levi Leid of Terre Hill, Eva Martin of Missouri, Esther Weaver of East Earl, and Lena wife of Abram Ringler of East Earl. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, a great-granddaughter and by siblings, Edna Zeiset, Anna Weaver, Lydia Nolt, Martha Martin, Emma Horst, Mary Horning, Mabel Martin, Phares Zeiset, John J. Zeiset, Martin Zeiset, Eli Zeiset and Aaron Zeiset.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 16, at 9:30 A.M. at the Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA with Bishop Titus H. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the late home on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
