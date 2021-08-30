Paul M. Weaver, age 94, of Paradise, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was the husband of Betty J. Houck Weaver with whom he celebrated 73 years of marriage on March 28th. He was born in East Earl, son of the late J. Reno & Anna Metzler Weaver.
He was one of the founding members of the former Strasburg Assembly of God Church. He worked for Armstrong Corp., retiring in 1989. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, vegetable gardening and woodworking.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Linda S. wife of Duffield Summers, Sr. of Gordonville, 3 grandchildren: Duffield, Jr. husband of Tracy Swinehart Summers, Heather wife of Michael Ditzler, Kristy wife of Chad Zimmerman, 7 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Arlene Houck of Gordonville and Beatrice Yoder both of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by 7 siblings: Elizabeth Lutz, David, Elmer, Jake, Lloyd, Raymond Weaver and Dorothy Wambold.
Funeral service will take place from the Acts Covenant Fellowship, 211 Gap Road, Strasburg, PA on Wednesday, September 1st at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Mark J. Thiboldeaux, Sr. will be officiating. There will also be a viewing at the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA. 22202. shiveryfuneralhome.com