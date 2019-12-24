Paul M. Weaver, 85, formerly of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly at Landis Homes on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Aaron G. and Lydia Martin Weaver. He was the loving husband of the late Velma Bomberger Weaver who died in 2007. Retired in 1999, Paul was a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in the Manheim area and he also operated a poultry farm in Rapho Township. Following his retirement, he transported Amish and their families. He was an active and faithful member of Erisman Mennonite Church, Manheim where he served as an Elder, Trustee, song leader, Sunday school teacher, and on many other church committees. His interests included traveling with his wife, crossword puzzles, reading, music, and he loved to spend time with his family. Remembered for his gracious smile and peaceful character, Paul will be deeply missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his many friends. He was a true friend to many and lived by the ethics and values which he established for himself, and strived to pass those values on to his family.
Surviving is a daughter, Tina wife of Ronald E. Wenger of Mount Joy, two sons: Jeffrey L. husband of Louann Hollinger Weaver of Manheim, Jay Robert husband of Brenda Hess Weaver of Lititz, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and four sisters, Esther Nissley of Lewisburg, Mabel Hernley of Ephrata, Miriam Nauman-Swope of Sarasota, Florida, and Reba Wissler of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by two sisters: Anna Keperling and Laura Carpenter, and two brothers: Harlan and Luke Weaver.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service at Landis Homes Retirement Community, WEST BETHANY CHAPEL, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at West Bethany Chapel on Friday evening from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service on Saturday morning. Interment is private at Erb Mennonite Cemetery, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Paul's memory to Mount Joy Gift and Thrift, 413 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.