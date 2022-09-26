Paul M. Shirk, 85, of Narvon, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. His wife, Ruth S. (Shirk) Shirk, survives. His first wife, Esther H. (Nolt) Shirk, preceded him in death in 2018.
Born in Narvon, he was the son of the late Samuel and Florence (Martin) Shirk.
Paul was a retired farmer and a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Kenneth married to Janet (Zimmerman) Shirk, Narvon, 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and five siblings: Ivan married to Anna (Nolt) Shirk, New Holland, Annetta married to Lloyd H. Zimmerman, Terre Hill, Ida married to Walter Hurst, Morgantown, Harvey married to Alma (Weaver) Shirk, Churchtown, and Amanda Shirk, Churchtown.
In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Samuel Shirk, and four siblings: Esther married to Elam Zimmerman of Narvon, Martin M. married to Eva Shirk, infant brother Amos Shirk, and infant sister Naomi Shirk.
His funeral will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Churchtown Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the home of Kenneth Shirk, 2100 Turkey Hill Rd., Narvon, on Thursday from 2 4 p.m. and 6 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »