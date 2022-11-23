Paul M. Reilly, 61, of Lancaster, PA passed away at home on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in St. Clair Shores, MI he was the son of the late Susan M. (Evans) and Maurice S. Reilly.
Paul was a 1980 graduate of Manheim Township High School, where he excelled in swimming. He earned a varsity letter and broke several school records. Paul enjoyed building model planes and trains and riding bicylces with his brother Shawn. He loved to travel to Atlantic City, NJ.
Paul is survived by his brother Shawn of Manheim, his aunt Patricia Skinner wife of Jack of NC; close friends and caretakers Mike and Kelly Breniser and many other friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, on Monday, November 28, 2022 at The Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania, SPCA, www.pspca.org.
