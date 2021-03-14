Paul M. Jenkins

Paul Mahlon Jenkins, 87, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday March 7, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Lititz on May 24, 1933, he was the son of the late David K. and Mary G. Jenkins.
He attended Christian High School in Massachusetts and went on to proudly serve his country in Germany during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Army. When he returned, he worked for the Veterans Administration in Boston and continued to work for the VA in Lebanon.
When he lived in Boston, he attended Trinity Episcopal Church and was a member of the choir. He was a current and long-time member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Lititz.
Paul was widely traveled and has been to England, Egypt, and everywhere in between. On his trips he would immerse himself in the history and culture and took many photos so he could share stories of his adventures. Paul was also an avid reader and loved to read about history. He enjoyed watching game shows and old movies and listening to classical music. You could often find him sitting on his porch, wearing his favorite Indiana Jones hat that he wore every day, and greeting people as they walked by.
Paul loved people and had the kindest and most considerate demeanor and a great sense of humor. Always pleasant, you could never find him in a bad mood. He will be deeply missed.
Paul is survived by several cousins and loving friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John David Jenkins.
Paul's family would like to thank the many dedicated friends and caregivers for their compassion and care that they gave to Paul for many years.
A Graveside service will be held Tuesday March 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Conestoga Reformed Cemetery, 3310 Main St., Conestoga, PA 17516. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 222 N. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com