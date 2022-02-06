Paul M. Harnish, 5 days shy of his 85th birthday, graduated to his heavenly home on January 22 at Doylestown Hospital due to complications of COVID. Born on a dairy farm in Lancaster County, he was the son of Clarence and Esther Miller Harnish.
He grew up and was baptized at Willow Street Mennonite Church. He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 1955. After one year of college, he traveled to Europe in the PAX program 1959-1961 in alternative service, helping to rebuild homes destroyed after WWII. Much of his time was in Ioannina, Greece where he taught new techniques surrounding the poultry business. In 1962, Paul returned to Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, Virginia and received his Bachelor of Science in 1964 then onto Temple University for his Master’s in Education.
Paul was employed as a science teacher at Upper Moreland School District for 33 years. He kept busy in the summertime painting houses. In 1980, he started his firewood business as a weekend and summertime activity. This firewood business expanded to serve the Bux-Mont area for about 20 years. Paul continued to cut and split wood for his own wood stove until this New Year.
Paul learned the “work ethic” early on as a farm boy. Throughout his life, he enjoyed working in the soil, planting trees, tending vegetable and flower gardens, raising chickens and other farm animals.
His educational focus was Earth Science, and he shared his interest of fossils, rocks, and nature with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed teaching his grandchildren about and appreciating nature, using the microscope, building bird houses, learning the names of birds and monitoring his weather station.
Paul took a sabbatical in 1975 and moved his family to Winnipeg, Canada for one year, where he worked with Mennonite Central Committee. He enjoyed traveling with his family, touching most of the 48 states and Canadian provinces. Paul also adventured with his wife to Europe, China, Peru, Kenya and Guatemala. Paul was an active member of Plains Mennonite Church in Hatfield, PA.
In addition to Dorothy, his wife of 57 years, Paul will be missed by his children: Peter Harnish (Monica Sauter), Donna Harnish (Rodney Charlesworth), 4 grandchildren: Jacob, Sonia, Finley, and Emmett, two brothers, David M. Harnish (Florence), John M. Harnish (Evelyn), and Sister Ruth Shenk Hertzler (Don).
In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Hershey.
Memorial Services will be held in April/May.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee PO Box 500 Akron, PA 17501 or Mennonite Disaster Service 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA. 17543.
