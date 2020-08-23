Paul M. Groff, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Landis Homes, where he resided after moving from his home in Leola in 2019.
Born in East Petersburg, Penn-sylvania in 1927, Paul was the son of the late Esther (Myers) and C. Lloyd Groff. After attending Hempfield High School, Paul enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served from 1945-1949. Honorably discharged, Paul returned to Lancaster in 1950 and began a long and distinguished career at Armstrong World Industries, until his retirement in 1984.
Paul was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Lancaster and was active in the church community, including the choir, where he was a member for many years. In addition to singing, Paul enjoyed playing softball, golf, and bowling with friends. Paul was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan and rarely missed a Phillies, 76ers, Flyers, or Eagles game. Paul was an inaugural season ticket holder of the Lancaster Barnstormers and loved cheering on his hometown team. Paul was a lover of all Lancaster County food, especially pretzels, cheese, and chocolates.
Paul had a wry sense of humor and an engaging smile that particularly endeared him to his family. He is survived by his children: Phyllis Welk, Carol Leed, and Dennis Groff (Elena); nine grandchildren and their spouses: Wayne Welk (Denise), Heather Neary (Daniel), Christopher Groff (Sara), Adam Leed (Heidi), James Groff, Nicholas Groff (Lillian), Aaron Orr, Anthony Groff, Lynette Islei (Craig); many great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; his sisters Marian Sweigart and Gladys Ulmer (C. Roger). Paul was preceded in death by his son Ronald Groff, and his brothers Clarence and Robert Groff.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Furman's – Leola