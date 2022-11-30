Paul M. "Bucky" Buckwalter, 93, of New Holland went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Born in Martindale, he was the son of the late Ralph and Catherine Shelly Buckwalter. He was the husband of Jane Frankhouser Buckwalter who died in 2016.
Mr. Buckwalter owned and operated Buckwalter TV, New Holland from 1951 to 1989. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946 to 1949. He was a member of the St. Stephen UCC, New Holland.
Paul will be lovingly missed by: four children, Robyn High, Lancaster, Paul married to Kathy Buckwalter, New Holland, Jeff married to Deborah Buckwalter, Glasgow, KY, Jill Riffey, Lancaster; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; step-children, Barbara married to Des Hoover, Ephrata, Bill Frank married to Debra, NC, Bob Frank married to Karen, New Holland; siblings, Pearl Schulze, Narvon, Ruth Ann Bensing, Terre Hill, Leon Buckwalter, Leola, Evelyn Fischer, OH. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Gochenaur; a granddaughter, Amanda High; siblings, Lloyd, Dave, Carl, Raymond, Irvin, Grace Baxter, Irma Sager, Dorothy Fegley. He will be greatly missed by his neighbor John Steel.
Funeral Services: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. Viewing: 5 7 p.m. Friday. Private Interment: Terre Hill Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
