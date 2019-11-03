Paul M. Ahnert, 66, of Lancaster, left this Earth for his Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in San Bernardino, CA he was the son of the late Paul H. and Anna May (Cunningham) Ahnert. He was the beloved husband of Angela (Baldori) Ahnert, and this past June, they celebrated the 36th anniversary of their love affair and marriage.
Paul was a Dental Hygienist, employed for over 33 years by Black and Black Dental in Willow Street, PA and previously by the VA Hospitals in Perryville, MD and Lebanon, PA. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lancaster and of the Charles M. Howell Masonic Lodge in Strasburg. Paul was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, serving his country during the early 1970s.
In his free time, Paul enjoyed golfing, skiing and scuba diving. An excellent skier, he and Angela skied many of the mountains of North America. He was a PADI Certified, Advanced Scuba Diver and in years past, he enjoyed diving in the Caribbean.
Above all else, Paul cherished spending time with his family. He was honored to be the father of Nina and Melissa and Pop to his granddaughter, Miah, and he adored his loving wife, Angela.
Paul truly enjoyed the simple things in life, particularly delicious food accompanied by a cold beer or a glass of wine, when in the company of his family and friends. A true gentleman, Paul will be remembered by all those who knew and loved him for his kind and gentle spirit, his integrity and selflessness.
In addition to his wife, Angela, Paul is survived by his daughters: Nina M. Geraci of Mountville; Melissa A., wife of Mike J. Youtz of Ocean City, MD; his granddaughter, Miah S. Kramer of Ocean City, MD; his siblings: Toby J. Ahnert, husband of Heidi of Manheim; Luann M. Buehler of Lancaster, Kit W. Ahnert, husband of Lori of Lebanon as well as 19 nieces and nephews and 18 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Gary R. Ahnert.
Paul's family would like to extend a special thank you to their family, friends and neighbors who loved and supported them during Paul's journey. They would also like to thank The Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Dr. Matthew Brennan and the Purple Team, especially Mary, Hospice and Community Care, especially Michelle and Melissa on the Purple Team and Nurse Navigators, Liz and Jean at Connect Care 3 for the care they provided Paul.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12PM, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Conestoga Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Paul's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 and Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, https://www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/.
