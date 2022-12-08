Paul Locar, age 89, passed away on November 29, 2022 at Luther Acres, Lititz, PA. Born on September 8, 1933 in Constanta, Romania, he was the son of the late Dr. Eli and Clara Locar.
He received both master's and bachelor's degrees in architecture from the Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel. After starting his career in Israel, he came to the United States and was a registered architect in eight states including Pennsylvania. He served on the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards and was a member of The American Institute of Architects, Pennsylvania Society. He was also a member of and past area governor of Toastmaster's International. He was chief architect at Gilbert Commonwealth in Reading for 15 years.
Surviving is the love of his life his wife Rose, Angie and Dan, and Sandy and Mike. He was preceded in death by the late Gina and Jay. Also surviving are six grandchildren (and their spouses) Sarah (and Alex), Abi (and Curtis), Nate (and Chelsea), Jarryd, Hannah (and Logan), and Jacob and four great-grandchildren, Paige, Landyn, Wrenyn and Griffin.
Paul loved to share the knowledge he had. Of stories, there were many, some factual and some not so factual. These made up a large part of the memories that all our family and friends walked away with each visit. He had a great appreciation for the arts, classical music and reading. He was an avid reader. He had a great sense of humor and was always quick with a comeback. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him, you most certainly will not forget him. He loved dogs and every granddog knew it. One thing we know for sure, Grandpaul, is that when you left us you knew you were loved. We have so many memories of you but the one we love the most is how you always had to be the last to say, "I love you mo' !"
If you wish, donations would be gratefully received in memory of Paul Locar at The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or online at: https://petpantrylc.networkforgood.com/projects/31897-general-donation-page
As per Paul's wishes, there will be no service. A family and friends get together will be at a later date. The family would like to thank all of the staff in Personal Care at Luther Acres for the love and care given to him by each one of them.
A living tribute »