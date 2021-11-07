Paul L. Thomas, 68, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Landis Homes Retirement Community. Born in Dayton, OH, he was the son of Eugene and Mary Ann (Hnatkovich) Thomas of Elizabethtown. Paul was the husband of Teresa A. (Rhen) Thomas with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage. Also surviving is a daughter, Christine Thomas-Byrd, wife of Andrew of Mount Joy; two grandchildren, Zachary and Aaliyah Byrd; two brothers, Mark Thomas, husband of Lynn of Mount Joy and William Thomas, husband of Linda of Elizabethtown; and a sister, Barbara Shank, wife of Terry of Elizabethtown.
Paul was a graduate of Elizabethton Area High School class of 1971. He retired from M&M Mars after 36 years of service in maintenance. Paul was a member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Mount Joy and a lifetime member of Milton Grove Sportsmen’s Club. An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Paul enjoyed woodworking and fixing things around the house.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Mother of the Church Parish, address above. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com