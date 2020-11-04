Paul L. Siegler II, 81, of Lititz, peacefully passed on May 27, 2020. He was born in Lancaster and was the son of the late Helen (Shultz) and Paul L. Siegler I. Paul was happily married to the late Nancy (Blanck) Siegler for 43 years.
Paul graduated from Penn State University with a BS degree in Engineering. Prior to retirement, he spent his entire career working for Alcoa as a Mechanical Engineer. Paul was faithful and devoted member of Bethany Presbyterian Church.
Paul never sat still. He enjoyed gardening, running, biking, boating and spending time at the beach, especially Fenwick Island. Paul was very involved with Habitat for Humanity. Most of all, Paul cherished spending time with his family.
Paul is survived by his sister Betsy Girard of Audubon, PA; his 2 sisters-in-law: Emma Kemmerline of Stowe, OH and Sara Blanck of Lititz, PA as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 North West End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Covid-19 precautions will be taken. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 443 Fairview Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
