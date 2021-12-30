Paul L. Rutter, 91, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, surrounded by family.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Paul Rutter and Arlene (Beck) Haller and was the husband of the late Margaret T. (Windish) Rutter who passed away in April of this year.
Paul was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and participated in the reconstruction of Japan after World War 2. He was a member of VFW Reinholds Post #6759. He enjoyed working on lawn mowers, jigsaw puzzles, and playing solitaire.
Prior to retirement, Paul worked as a heavy equipment operator for IUOE Local #542. After he retired, he worked at Woolworth and Signature Cabinetry.
Paul is survived by 6 children, Deb Rutter, David (Deb) Rutter, Jody (Brian) Royer, Lori (Roy) Lefever, Theresa (Dan) Mentzer, and John Rutter; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Elsie (Robert) Becker.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by step-father, Richard Haller, son, Gary Rutter, and sister, Shirley Brumbach.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to VFW Reinholds Post #6759, 250 Brunners Grove Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.