Paul L. Reed, 77, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Columbus, OH, he was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy (Cole) Reed. Paul was the husband of Judith (Conlin) Reed with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage this past September 27th.
Paul proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was part of Operation Mongoose in Cuba. Paul graduated from Upper Arlington High School in Columbus, class of 1960. He later received his associate degree in Business Administration and his bachelor's and master's degrees from Millersville University in Psychology. Paul retired from the Coatesville VA Hospital as a psychologist. He previously taught psychology at Penn State University Harrisburg Campus. Paul was a member of Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, and Millersville VFW Post 7294. He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, and motor homing throughout the US.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Judith, are two children, Shaun Reed, husband of Sarah of Manheim and Patricia Landis, wife of Kirk of Marietta. Also surviving are four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service honoring Paul's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private at New Providence Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Disabled Veterans, 5000 Wissahickon Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
