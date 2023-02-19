Paul L. Peachey, 91, of Lancaster, PA, previously of Sarasota, Florida, passed peacefully away on Sunday, February 12, 2023. He was born near Zurich, Ontario, Canada, as the son of the late Stephen and Ruth Schrag Peachey. He was the husband of the late Shirley Jean Troyer Peachey, who died in 2011.
Paul left a legacy of kindness, gentleness, and faithfulness. He lived well, loved well, and was deeply loved. He attended Ontario Mennonite Bible School and Eastern Mennonite College, and then worked with International Voluntary Services for two years in Asyut, Egypt. Paul was a very active member of Bahia Vista Mennonite Church in Sarasota, FL, for almost 60 years.
During his free time, Paul enjoyed fishing and boating in the Sarasota Bay and tending numerous exotic tropical fruit trees, with a special passion for mangos. He enjoyed being with his family, extended family, and friends, and he often took them fishing. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years to spend summers in Franklin, NC, tending his garden and cows, and enjoying time with his wife and all who visited.
Paul is survived by his two daughters, Sharon Peachey Marshall (John) of Sarasota, FL, and Melody Beiler (Samuel R.) of Sarasota, FL and Lancaster, PA, and his son, Paul S. Peachey (Julie) of Lancaster, PA. He is also survived by a sister, Esther Anne Chandler (Carl) of Biloxi, MS, and two brothers, John Peachey (Carol), Stephen Peachey (Carol) both of Myakka City, FL. He had five grandchildren, Christopher Beiler, Monica Beiler Vincent (Connor), Matthew Beiler, Erik Peachey, and Annaliese Peachey, and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. In addition to his wife Shirley, Paul was preceded in death by his daughter, Anne Marie, and two brothers, Urbane and James.
Paul's family wish to thank all the staff at The Glen at Willow Valley who provided kind and loving care.
Family and friends are invited to Paul's Memorial Service on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 4:15 PM. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Sarasota, FL on February 27.
Please visit Paul's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »