Paul L. Payonk, 87, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Moravian Manor in Lititz. Born May 10, 1934 in Mammoth, PA, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna (Mrowca) Payonk. In September he would have celebrated 65 beautiful years of marriage to Eleanor (Viazanko) Payonk.
Shortly after graduating from high school, he went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1959. Paul will be remembered for his 42 years of dedicated service to Precision Metals as an import/export salesman. He found great joy in spending time with his wife and family as well as traveling. His family will remember him as a wonderful husband, father and Pap Pap.
He will be sorely missed by his loving wife Eleanor, sons, David Payonk (Cindy) of Macungie, PA, Mark Payonk of Myerstown, PA, Chris Payonk (Karen) of Lancaster, PA; daughters, Diane Wilkison (William) of Harrisburg, PA, Janice Gabriel (Robert) of Dixon, CA; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother Stanley of Mount Pleasant, PA and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents and siblings, Mary, Helen, Stella, Ann, Genevieve and Joseph.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 AM. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Turnbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852 or fisherhouse.org.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com