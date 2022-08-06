Paul L. Lintner, 96, of Parkwood Drive, Lancaster, PA and formerly of Nickel Mines and Georgetown Road, Ronks, PA died Friday, August 5, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.
He and his wife Judith P. Roschel Lintner celebrated 61 years of a loving marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Paul L. and Catherine Dickel Lintner and stepmother Rebecca Smith Lintner.
Paul retired from A&P Supermarkets in 1983 where he was employed for over 30 years. Most of his working years were spent at the East King Street A&P in Lancaster and at the A&P in Oxford.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1945-1947.
Paul was a tireless and accomplished woodworker and handyman and enjoyed building furniture and making small wood projects. He assisted many family members in home remodeling projects as well as building his first home and remodeling two later homes. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed working outdoors, gardening, and plant growing.
Surviving besides his wife Judith are a son Lester E. Lintner of NJ; 4 daughters, Bonnie Transue of FL, Dr. Louise Anderson of MD, Paula Smith of IN and Deb Strickler of PA; and 8 grandchildren.
Services are private. reynoldsandshivery.com.
