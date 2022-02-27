Paul L. Keperling, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at UPMC-Lititz. He was the husband of Gloria Hardy Keperling with whom he was married 13 years. Born in Manor Township, he was the son of the late Orvin and Mary Groff Keperling.
Paul was employed for over 50 years at Hunter Keystone Peterbilt, Lancaster where he worked as a truck driver and later in the parts department. He retired in 2019. He will be remembered as a great family man who enjoyed making homemade ice cream and doting over his great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife are his children, Tammy wife of Mitch Duke; Peggy wife of Joe Duke; Holly Lynn wife of Gene Duke; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his sister, Mildred Johnson. His son Ricky Helm preceded him in death.
At Paul's request there will be no formal funeral service. The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »