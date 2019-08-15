Paul L. Herr, 90, formerly of Stony Hill Road, Quarryville, PA died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Oak Leaf Manor South, Millersville, PA. He was the husband of the late Freda Dearolf Miller Herr. Born in Peach Bottom, he was the son of the late Daniel H. and Henrietta Johnson Herr.
Paul was a truck driver for Herr Motor Express for 35 years and had worked part time for H&F Tire Service.
He had served in the U.S. Army during the occupation of Japan and Korea and was a life member of the Paul R. Struble Post 8710 VFW, Strasburg and the American Legion Post 194, Rising Sun MD.
Paul was also a lifetime member of the Strasburg Sportman's Association and a life time member of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge.
A Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of Washington Lodge Post 156, Quarryville, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Rajah Shriners, Reading, Lancaster County Shrine Club and Tall Cedars of Lebanon.
Surviving are two step sons, Dennis Miller of Quarryville, Paul Miller, Jr. of Strasburg; four sisters, Betty Book, Beulah Herr, Ruth Ann Ankney and Barbara Caldwell. He was preceded in death by a sister Esther Herr and four brothers, John Herr, Daniel L. Herr, Richard Herr and Franklin Herr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:30PM at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA with Pastor Kenneth Hash officiating. A viewing will be held from 1:30PM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Paul's memory to Hospice For All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028.