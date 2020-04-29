Paul L. Frey, 88, of Willow Street, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Millersville, PA he was the son of the late Elsie (Spohn) and Harry Frey. He was the loving husband to Thelma (Gray) Frey with whom he shared over 67 years of marriage.
Paul enjoyed gardening. But mostly, Paul cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Thelma, he is survived by his daughter Phyllis Bireley, wife of Richard of Lancaster and his 6 grandchildren: Heather, Jennifer, Richard, Linda, Lori and Lisa, and 9 great-grandchildren; his son-in-law, Charles Oettel and his sister Jackie Wissler. He was preceded in death by his daughter Deborah Oettel, son Paul Frey, Jr.; a great-granddaughter and 7 siblings.
Interment will be private at Conestoga Memorial Park.
To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »