Paul L. "Bud" Himes, Sr., 93, of Lemoyne, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.
He retired from the former Sears and Roebuck after 46 years of service; a WWII Army Air Corps Veteran; a life member of V.F.W. Post 7530, Lower Allen Twp. where he served on the Honor Guard; a life member of American Legion Post 143 and its Legion Riders, New Cumberland. Born on January 7, 1928, in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Lerue Himes and Eva (Schaeffer) Kleto. He was also preceded in death by his former wife, Shirley E. Stephenson, his daughter, Lisa A. Hoffman, and his son, Paul L. Jr.
Surviving are two daughters, Lyndsay M. Moyer (Chris A. Reese) of New Cumberland and Laurie E. Sauerwine (William C.) of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m., in Rolling Green Cemetery, Lower Allen Twp.
For more information or to send messages of condolence to the family, please visit parthemore.com.
