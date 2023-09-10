Paul L. Armer, Sr., 86, of Quarryville, died Thursday, September 7th, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Beatrice K. (Keemer) Armer, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
Born in Bart Township, he was the son of the late Frank B. and Cornelia (Tweed) Armer.
Paul was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1955. Following high school, Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines from 1956 to 1958. He then went on to a career in highway and bridge construction, working for JD Eckman and McMinns Asphalt. He enjoyed hunting and woodworking in his free time. Paul was a member of the Christiana American Legion, and he was a life member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Alan Armer, husband of Barb, of Quarryville, and Jodi Landis, wife of J. Troy Landis, of Columbia Crossroads, PA; a daughter-in-law, Dianne Armer, of Quarryville; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a twin sister, Pauline Woods, wife of Robert, of Arizona, and a sister, Elvina Hagerty, wife of Fred, of Lancaster, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard, Robert, and Donald Armer, sister, Helen Farmer, son, Paul L. Armer, Jr., grandson, Michael Armer, and great grandson, Kason Armer.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. Viewings will be held at the church on Tuesday evening, September 12, from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 13, from 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery.
