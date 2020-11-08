Paul Kenneth Metzger passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 while recuperating at home from surgery. He was born in 1948 to Paul Bigler Metzger and Hazel Metzger (Thoman) in Columbia, Pennsylvania.
He graduated from Hempfield High School in Landisville, Elizabethtown College (BA in Political Science) and West Chester University (Masters Degree). He was a lifetime resident of Pennsylvania, residing in Brookhaven with his wife, Pat, for the last 28 years.
Paul is survived by his wife, Pat; brothers, Tom (Betty) and Jim (Sue); his four sons; Jamie, Jarod, Ian (Rachael) and Cris (Krista); his nieces, Jackie (John), Allison (Rory), Kerri (Todd), Megan and Ryan, and his grandchildren; Emilie, Nathan, Jayse, Mason and Dell.
All services will be private. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
