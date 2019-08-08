Paul K. Rankin

Paul Kenneth Rankin, 94, formerly of Strasburg died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Calvary Homes, Lancaster, Pa. He was the husband of the late Mary Kathryn Koch Rankin who died April 26, 2011. Born in West Lampeter Township, he was the son of the late Martin Eshelman and Ella Amanda Pierce Rankin.
Paul was a member of Bird In Hand United Methodist Church. A Free & Accepted Mason he was a member of Lamberton Lodge #476 Lancaster, Tall Cedars, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo Temple and Lancaster County Shrine Club. Paul was a former board member of the Strasburg Cemetery for 40 years.
A U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant veteran, he served in WWII with the Flying Tigers in China, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, and Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the Paul R. Strubel Post #8710 VFW, Strasburg.
Paul worked for C.E. Wiley as a service manager, L. H. Brubaker, PennDOT supervisor, and the City of Lancaster as a street superintendent.
Surviving him are two daughters, Barbara Ann wife of Don Hertzog of Florence, KY and Susan Eileen wife of John R. Hoffman of Lancaster; 3 grandchildren, Jeffrey husband of Amber LeVan, Toby J. husband of Andrea Eckman, Melissa Kaylor and fiancé Ben Obenchain; and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 3 siblings Helen Forry, Dorothy Diller and Pierce Martin Rankin.
Funeral services will be held at Bird In Hand United Methodist Church, 2620 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird In Hand, PA on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00AM. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Strasburg Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Paul's memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.