Paul K. Harnish, 92, of Washington Boro, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, of natural causes. He was the youngest son of the late George K. and Emma Keener Harnish. Paul was a graduate of Pequea School, Strasburg Township, a one-room school, where he completed the eighth grade. Over the years, Paul was a salesman for Animal Medic, sold various ag commodities and was a self-employed dairy farmer. Following retirement, he held various part-time jobs. His greatest joy was serving as the president and director of Moments of Glad Tidings Chorale and Radio Program, which aired weekly on WDAC from 1960-2003. Throughout his retirement, Paul remained active and enjoyed encouraging residents of many nursing homes with his music. Paul was married to Anna Landis in 1950, who preceded him in death after 67 years of marriage.
He is survived by his seven children: Larry Harnish (m. Paula Harnish); Bob Harnish (m. Karen Deiter); Jean Hoover (m. Don); Marlin Harnish (m. Sharon Hurst); Cheryl Burkholder (m. Rick); Les Harnish (m. late Ramona Adams); and Dale Harnish (m. Kelly Sheetz). They credit their father with conveying the importance of integrity, a good work ethic and serving the Lord with gladness. Thirty-six grandchildren and forty-four great-grandchildren. His sister: Dorothy Meck. He was preceded in death by six siblings.
At the family's convenience, a private graveside service and burial will be held at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. All are invited to attend a service of celebration and remembrance at Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522, on Paul's birthday, SATURDAY, MARCH 12, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Family visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that tributes be directed to "Hope Served," PO Box 61, Manheim, PA 17545, or via the website, www.hopeserved.org. Hope Served was inspired by Paul's grandchildren and newly established to come alongside individuals with disabilities and their local communities as they co-create revolutionary and sustainable opportunities for participation in all aspects of life. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com