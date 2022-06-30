Paul K. Earhart, 89, formerly of Mount Joy, went home to meet his Savior on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Londonderry Village. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Paul and Mabel (Keeney) Earhart. Paul was the husband of Beverly (Windau) Earhart with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Paul was a graduate of the former Mount Joy High School, class of 1950. A contractor by trade, he was the former owner of M&E Associates. A founding member of the Hershey Free Church, Paul was an active member and served as the Jr. High Sunday School teacher earlier in his life. Most important to Paul was his devotion and love to share his faith. An avid outdoorsman, Paul loved spending time at his hunting camp in the mountains of PA. Paul was well known in his community for his smile, hugs, and laughter.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Beverly, are four children, Pastor Kevin Earhart, husband of Patti of IN, Ken Earhart, husband of Trish of Mount Joy, Lonnie Ostrander, wife of Rick of CA and Kyle Earhart, husband of Steph of CO; ten grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Bricker.
A memorial service honoring Paul's life will be held at Grace Point Evangelical Free Church, 740 Leon Avenue, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hershey Free Church Missions Ministry, 330 Hilltop Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com