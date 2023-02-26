Paul Jeffrey Snyder

Paul "Jeff" Snyder, 65, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday February 15, 2023, peacefully at home due to natural causes. Born in Willow Street, Jeff was the son of Joyce (Shuman) Snyder and the late Paul Snyder.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father Paul, his sisters, Brenda, Judy, and Cindy, a brother Steve, and a nephew Donald.
In addition to his mother, Joyce, he is survived by one son, Jeffery Snyder of York; his daughter Jessica (Snyder) Brown, married to Chris, of Windsor; a grandson Dalton Snyder, a granddaughter Grace Brown, a brother Kevin Snyder, and many nieces and nephews.
He was an employee at Steel Fab for over sixteen years.
Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved fishing, camping, and hanging out with his grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life and lunch at Oak Hill Fellowship Church, Saturday March 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM, with Pastor Ben Miller, 75 Mt Hope Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566
To send a condolence, please visit: cremationpa.com
A living tribute »