Paul James Fryberger, 81, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital.
He was the youngest sibling born in Lancaster County to the late Urban L. and Catherine (Stiefel) Fryberger and was the husband of the late Ethel D. (Graham) Fryberger who passed away in 2018.
Paul worked in the flooring department at Armstrong Industries and previously for Liberty Floor Industries. He enjoyed helping others and spending time with family and friends. Going out for hot dogs or barbecue chicken always made his week special. Paul loved delivering these goodies to friends.
Paul is survived by three children: Robert Fryberger, Kathleen Wright, Deborah Bard; a step son, Raymond Rehak; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Walter and Charles Fryberger, five sisters, Blanche Prevish, Florence Schultz, Mary Peterson, Ruth Urban and Olive Cobb and a grandson, Joshua Fryberger.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest at the Georgetown Cemetery.
If desired, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Water Street Mission at https://wsm.org/make-an-impact/donate/
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
