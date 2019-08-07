Paul J. "PJ" Liskey, Jr., 69, of Conewago Township, Dauphin County passed away Monday, August 5, 2019.
Born December 27, 1949 in Hershey, he was a son of the late Paul J., Sr. and Jessie B. (Rudy) Liskey and also preceded in death by a brother Harold E. Liskey.
He was a self-employed masonry contractor, U.S. Army veteran, and attended Temple Bible Church. PJ was a member of the NRA and an avid hunter, having hunted extensively in the United States and parts of Canada and Africa.
Surviving are his wife of almost 49 years Irene M. (Auker) Liskey; sons Jason L. Liskey and Wayne J. Liskey both of Elizabethtown; daughter Hope M. (Liskey), wife of Eric Boss of Pittsburgh; granddaughter Amber L. Liskey of Annville; siblings Brenda K., wife of Bill Deaven, Cynthia A., wife of Dan Lamb, Mark A., husband of Angela Liskey, and Faith E., wife of Rick Baker; stepmother Mae Liskey; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his church, 5880 Schoolhouse Road, Elizabethtown. Private interment in Conewago Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Bible Church, 5880 Schoolhouse Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or a favorite mission organization.
